Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Rises By 400.0%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DMIFF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Diamcor Mining has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.02.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
