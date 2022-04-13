Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Increases By 400.0%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENGIY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

