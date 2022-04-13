Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 260.4%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Femasys by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44,752 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,054. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.03.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

