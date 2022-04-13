Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 72.5%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:GER traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,263. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
