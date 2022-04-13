Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 72.5%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,263. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 651.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 195,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 186,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

