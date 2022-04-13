Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Grows By 410.0%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

