Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Grows By 279.2%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 7,339,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478,885. International Consolidated Companies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
International Consolidated Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Companies (INCC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.