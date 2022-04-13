Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Rises By 304.8%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, an increase of 304.8% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KAOOY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 433,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,027. KAO has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

