Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Drops By 75.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

