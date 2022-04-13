Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Drops By 73.5%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$124.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

