Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Grows By 444.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MURGY. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($298.91) to €260.00 ($282.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

