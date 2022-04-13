Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Rises By 433.3%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
