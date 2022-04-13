Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Decreases By 74.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,630. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

