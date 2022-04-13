Short Interest in Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Rises By 412.5%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

