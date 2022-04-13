Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 71.7%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 150,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About Silver One Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver One Resources (SLVRF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.