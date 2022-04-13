Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Declines By 72.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,825,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 11,601,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,605. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
