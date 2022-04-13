Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Rises By 271.0%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NFJ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

