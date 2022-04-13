Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

