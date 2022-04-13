Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 410.0% in March

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DNAB stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

