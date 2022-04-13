SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.50. 734,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,534,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

