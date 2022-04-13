SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 226,198 shares.The stock last traded at $33.33 and had previously closed at $33.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 482,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,586,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.