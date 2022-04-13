SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 80,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

