StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $24.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

