State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,172 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $254.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.53. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.32.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

