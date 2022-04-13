State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,389 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.24% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 381,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.