State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.94 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

