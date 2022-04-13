State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.95 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of SouthState worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

