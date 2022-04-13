State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.02 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

