State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.