State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.