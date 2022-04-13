State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 58.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.