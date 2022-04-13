State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

