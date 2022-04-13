Stipend (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Stipend (SPD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $170,519.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,994.93 or 0.99799095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00254466 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00359435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00112714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00135499 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,136,633 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.