Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ACO.X, ALS, ANFGF, ANNSF, AR, ASOMY, ATUSF, BBBY, BMO, CBWBF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15).

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($173.91) to €162.00 ($176.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $38.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12).

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $10.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$161.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) was given a C$10.04 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 1,810 ($23.59) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24).

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$2.05 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.44 to C$3.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.75.

