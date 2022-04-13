Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ACO.X, ALS, ANFGF, ANNSF, AR, ASOMY, ATUSF, BBBY, BMO, CBWBF)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 13th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15).

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($173.91) to €162.00 ($176.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $38.00.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12).

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $10.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$161.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) was given a C$10.04 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06).

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 1,810 ($23.59) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24).

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$2.05 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$46.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was given a $82.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.44 to C$3.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$87.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$2.75.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.