Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (APELY, BLMN, BX, HMDPF, NGKSY, OGI, SIGI, TCS, TWODY, UDMY)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 13th:

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an outperform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have undeperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

