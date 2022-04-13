Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 2.6%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.73.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.