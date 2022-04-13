Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

