Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

