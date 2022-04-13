SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $47.30 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SIVB stock opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.85 and its 200-day moving average is $649.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $486.74 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after buying an additional 83,801 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.