Swarm City (SWT) Hits Market Cap of $352,191.89

Swarm City (SWT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $352,191.89 and approximately $47.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00103625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

