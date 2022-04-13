Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Trading Down 2.8%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $297.78 and last traded at $302.07. Approximately 66,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 965,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.83.
SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.
The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.44.
In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
