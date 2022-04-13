Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Trading Down 2.8%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $297.78 and last traded at $302.07. Approximately 66,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 965,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.83.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.44.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.