Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.31. 89,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,541,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

