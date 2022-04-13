TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,286 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.45.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

