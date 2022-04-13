Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

