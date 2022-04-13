Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.20. 9,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

