The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after buying an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

