The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $2.85 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $326.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00006911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

