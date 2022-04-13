Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.88. 34,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,146. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

