Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,220. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

