Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.28 and a 200-day moving average of $521.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.