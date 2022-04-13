UBS Group Raises ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.30

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 353,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

