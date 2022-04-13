UBS Group Raises ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €15.30

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
Shares of ING stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 353,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,348,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,134,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after buying an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,118,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,290,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
